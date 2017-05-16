Kotoko reshuffles technical department

Kumasi, May 15, GNA – Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s new coach, Steve Pollack, has officially assumed duty.

He takes charge of the technical department of the team at a time when the Porcupine Warriors are struggling for form.

He would be assisted by Stephen Frimpong-Manso. Godwin Ablordey and Sampson Appiah, have also been appointed as Team Manager and Goalkeeper’s Trainer, respectively.

Mr. Obed Acheampong, Communications Director of the club, told the GNA Sports that, Pollack ‘has been tasked to bring the club back to winning ways’.

Kotoko ended the first round of the on-going 2016/2017 Premier League, lying on the seventh position with 21 points – 11 clear points behind the League leaders, WAFA.

They had scored a total of nine goals and conceded same number of goals, and had failed to record a win in their last eight outings.

Mr. Acheampong said given the changes at the technical department, the expectation was that, things were going to get better.

He appealed to the supporters to remain calm and continue to stand solidly behind the team.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicated that the new Coach would make changes in the playing body and new faces would be seen in the team’s line-up.

Coach Pollack has already met the various stakeholders – supporter groups, old players and management to explain his vision for the team.

The Communications Director said the team would take advantage of the two-week break to psyche the players in order for them to get back to the wining mentality.

