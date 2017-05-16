Investigator Testifies In Akua Donkor Robbery Case

From left: Yussif Yakubu, Razak Abdul Shaibu, Banabas Kayase and Opoku Agyeman

An investigator attached to the Odorkor Police Station in Accra yesterday testified in the ongoing trial involving the four persons who allegedly robbed Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

Led in evidence by Chief Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka, Detective Sergeant Jonas Ghebe corroborated the robbery of Akua narrating the circumstances leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

They are Yakubu Yusif, trader; the Central Regional Chairman of the GFP, Banabas Kayase, driver/secretary of the party; Opoku Agyemang, trader, and Abdul Razak Shaibu, a member of the GPRTU task force.

In his evidence, the police officer said on December 30 last year, he was the CID on duty when Yakubu and Banabas who had been arrested by the Lapaz police were brought together with Akua to the station.

He said the complainant had told the police that she was on board her vehicle at about 4:30am with Yakubu and Banabas heading for the Kotoka International Airport to board a flight.

D/Sgt. Gebe stated that on the way from Sowutuom, Banabas who was the driver slowed down the speed of the vehicle and suddenly Opoku called Banabas on phone telling him that the people were waiting for him who also asked him (Banabas) where they had reached.

According to the fifth witness, Banabas started showing the trafficator, indicating that no sooner than later, Razak and one Joe currently at large on motorbike seeing the trafficator crossed the vehicle of Akua and attacked her with a gun.

The witness said the accused persons pulled the complainant from the car at gunpoint and snatched her travelling bag containing a plane ticket, Ghanaian passport, voter ID card, $30,000 and GH¢3,000.

The court heard, among others, that during investigation, Yakubu and Banabas informed the police that they are members of the GFP and that Akua promised them some money but failed to honour the promise and as a result had planned to kill her and take custody of the car and the property in it.

D/Sgt. Gebe stated that further police investigation revealed that Yakubu had told his accomplices that killing is the highest offence and that he knew Razak who is very good at robbery can do the job.

Hearing continues today.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson