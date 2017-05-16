Information Technology Platform launched in Upper East Region

Bolgatanga, May 16, GNA – An Information Technology Platform meant for the effective implementation of Social Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (SPEFA) has been launched in the Upper East Region.

The hi-tech SPEFA project, developed by Voto Mobile, an ICT company, employs Interactive Voice Response (IVR), the use of SMS, WhatsApp, web-based platform as well as radio and a toll free hotline, to explore and train citizens and duty bearers on how effective and functional the various social media platforms interact on social accountability issues.

The Development Research and Advocacy Centre (DRAC) with support from the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) is implementing the project on a pilot basis in the Bolgatanga Municipal and the Bongo District in the Region.

It is sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) while Making All Voice Counts and HIVOS, the International Development partners, provide consortium service.

Mr Milton Aberinga, the Programme Manager of DRAC, briefing the heads and some key staff of the RCC and the decentralized departments including, assembly members, traditional authorities, youth groups and persons with disability, at the office of the RCC, explained that the project would also develop appropriate technology tools for an online version of SPEFA.

It would also create an online platform for information sharing among citizens to make them well informed about policies and programmes implemented by the assemblies.

Mr Aberinga said the Tech-enabled SPEFA Platform was an innovation project designed to test the effectiveness of technology in enhancing SPEFA in Bolgatanga Municipal and the Bongo District.

He said in 2014, DRAC, with support from SNV, MLGRD and the World Bank, implemented the SPEFA model in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

He said the the success story of the phase one of the SPEFA model, attracted attention and support from the USAID, leading to the scaling up the project in Bolgatanga and the Bongo District.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abila, Assistant Director of the RCC who launched the Project for the Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Bukari Ayine, entreated citizens to make good use of the project to help promote good accountability. GNA

By Samuel Akapule, GNA