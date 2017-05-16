Indomie Promotes Young Talents

LEADING NOODLES brand, Indomie, has said it would continue to champion the development of young talents.

Nine-year-old Erica Tandoh, whose is popularly known as DJ Switch was crowned the winner of Talented Kidz Season 8, a kiddie show sponsored by Indomie, on Sunday at National Theatre of Ghana.

With an objective to nurture talent, De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL), the brand owner of Indomie came on board to support the talent-based kids’ reality show organised by TV3 Network.

Over a period of time, Indomie has remained one of the key sponsors as the show’s motive blends well with Indomie’s values – that is to promote a child’s overall development.

Talented Kidz Season 8 winner, the runner-up and the second runner-up took home Indomie products worth of one thousand five hundred cedis (GHS 1,500), one thousand cedis (GHS 1,000) and five hundred cedis (GHS 500), respectively.

Besides that, Indomie gave out prizes to the Best Performer in each episode of the season and also kept the contestants’ tummy happy to keep hunger pangs away during their performances.

Cida Haruna, marketing manager, De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL) commended TV3 as they have provided a platform for the kids to showcase their talent. He felt the skills displayed by the young ones were amazing and needs to be nurtured well.

Therefore, he urged event organisers to find ways to guide young talents to become successful stars. Haruna added that Indomie will continue to support such initiatives.

