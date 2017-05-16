I’m not worried about BET Awards – Shatta Wale

Some fans of dancehall colossus, Shatta Wale are unhappy because he was not nominated in 2017’s Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

For the past few years, Shatta Wale has churned out numerous hit songs and has attracted a cult following that translates into the patronage of his craft, but he has not made it to the BET Awards yet.

While some have blamed this on sheer hate on the artiste by industry gurus, who may be voters or selection committee members of the awards, others have attributed it to Shatta Wale’s neglect for quality production and international ‘connections.’

But the self- acclaimed dancehall king is unfazed by these talks. A day after news broke that Stonebwoy had been nominated in the Best International Act Africa category in the 2017 BET Awards, he took to Facebook to react to the debate.

“My B.E.C.E. certificate sef ano know where e dey. Then we deh come worry about BET. Money dey call me for my brain….” He posted.

In a similar post he wrote: “I dont want any fan of mine to feel bad about any BET…My skin is too strong now for such Nkwasias3m from this educated fools in our industry..”

Shatta Wale, currently has banging songs like ‘Hosanna,’ ‘Ayoo,’ and ‘Taking Over.’

The BET Awards were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African Americans and other minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

Stonebwoy has been nominated in the Best International Act Africa category together with other acts from the continent including Mr. Eazi, Wizkid, Tekno, Davido (Nigeria), as well as AKA, Nasty C, and Babes Wodumo (South Africa).

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana