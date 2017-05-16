I’m Not Dead- Rawlings

THE OFFICE of former President Jerry John Rawlings has registered its displeasure over recent false reports on social media and other online platforms to the effect that he is dead.

A statement issued yesterday in Accra signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communications Directorate of the office of the former president, indicated that the outfit had taken a serious view of the falsehood and warned the public against peddling such false news.

The former president strongly cautioned persons who have made it their pre-occupation to publish such falsehood to desist from such ‘reckless and insensitive actions’ as such information have the potential of causing harm to family, friends and sympathizers of the former president.

“Persons responsible for such distasteful publications should recognize that they are liable to prosecution under the law if they are flushed out.

“Media personnel who want clarification on matters to do with the former president should also contact our office whenever the need arises,” it advised.