I used catapult not gun

Kumasi, May 16, GNA – A robbery suspect has confessed to the Ashanti Regional Police Command that he used a catapult and not a locally made pistol as stated by the police to rob a victim.

Emmanuel Osei Badu Abdulai, 21 years, alias ‘Touch shatter’ was confessing to the police when he was arrested together with Ahmed Dauda, his accomplice alias ‘Okrati’ meaning cat’s head.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Osei Kwaku Ampofo Duku, the Second-in-command of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, in a briefing told the press in Kumasi that on May 05, at about 0430hours, Ahmed Dauda was arrested by the police in connection with an alleged stealing and during investigation, it came out that they had earlier in the day robbed one Seth Kwaku Frimpong with a locally made pistol.

A Nokia mobile phone, one locally-made pistol and a live ammunition were seized from them.

Contact numbers on the phone were called and one of them responded, who informed the police that the owner was robbed of it in addition to GH¢108.00 at Agric Nzema, a suburb of Kumasi.

Victim, Frimpong was asked to go to the Afasiebo police station near Kwadaso in Kumasi, where he identified Dauda as his attacker.

He later led the police to arrest Abdulai at Kwadaso, his hide-out.

ACP Duku said the two would soon be arraigned.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa, GNA