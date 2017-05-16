‘I don’t have a problem with Kwesi Appiah’s Appointment’

Accra, May 16, GNA – Mr Palmer Osei, Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said that the appointment of the Head Coach of the Ghana Black stars, Kwesi Appiah was a collective decision by management members and he was not against it.

‘Kwesi Appiah has been appointed and it’s not what I think or believe in, it’s a collective decision and I stand by it and that is why I am here. We have moved from what I think to what we think and that is how we work’.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr Osei said ‘opinions were expressed before the appointment and I had my own opinion that I was entitled to which I said on air. I did not state categorically that Kwesi Appiah was not competent, I said local coaches are not competent enough to head the Black Stars’.

‘I’ve been on record to have also aired a similar sentiment during Avram Grant’s appointment but at the end of the day I rallied behind him giving out my maximum best because I am also being evaluated as a member of the management team’, he added.

He urged Ghanaians to give the coach maximum support and resources to deliver because ‘that is all that matters.’

‘It is not the appointment that is important but how to encourage our coach to deliver at the highest level. I’m of the view that the FA should invest in the head coach, we should not hesitate to attach him to any team, in order to get him abreast with the trends towards AFCON 2019’.

‘Let’s also help build Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingston to succeed at their new roles through orientation to be able to deliver on the objectives set for them. GNA

By Angela Ayimbire, GNA