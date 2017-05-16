I am ready to assist police as informant

Kumasi, May 16, GNA – A 19-year-old robbery suspect, who was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command told the police that he would lead police to arrest other robbery suspects should they employed him as an informant.

Hamza Issa, unemployed, who allegedly robbed his victim, one Baba Ali, of his Samsung cellular phone, motorbike and a cash of GH¢300.00, also denied stealing that amount and said he took only GH¢15.00 from the victim and returned one mobile phone as well as the victim’s pen drive because the victim pleaded with him to have mercy on him.

Issa confessed that he did not rob the victim of his motor bike but picked it together with the ignition key, where it was parked.

This was after Chief Superintendent Kwaku Buah, the Manhyia Divisional Police Command had briefed the media on the incidence.

He explained that on May 11, at about 1500hours, Issa was arrested at Suame Roundabout in connection with the robbery, which took place on the same day.

At about 0230hours, Issa, armed with a locally made pistol loaded with one round of ammunition, entered the room of Baba Ali, a mechanic, at Sawaba in Kumasi.

He forcibly took away his phone, the ignition key to the Loujia motorbike and GH¢300.00.

On the same day at about 1500hours, he was seen by the complainant riding the bike at the Suame Roundabout and he caused his arrest.

A search on him retrieved the Sumsung mobile phone, the ignition key to the motorbike as well as the gun and the ammunition.

He is currently assisting police in its investigation.

Police has therefore called on the public, especially, victims to assist police in its investigation.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa, GNA