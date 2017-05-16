Hon. Dilley Humu Visits Women On Mother’s Day

Hon. Dilley Humu, the Assembly Woman for Ofankor Electoral Area in the Trobu Constituency of the Greater Region has visited a cross section of women in and outside her Electoral Area including the Christianborg Castle, Asomdwee Park and the Black Star Square in Accra.

The Assembly Member, who is also the founder of Mandogue Foundation, an NGO committed to support the course of mothers and women and also provide humanitarian services to both women and children, organized the visits at this year’s Mother’s Day last Sunday.

The excursion which saw nearly 200 women toured the christianborg castle, Asomdwee Park and Black Star Square for the first time was organized and funded by Hon. Dilley Humu who is aspiring to become the Women’s Organizer for the Greater Accra Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The women first toured the Christianborg Castle, popularly known as Osu Castle built in 1659 by the Danish Colonists. It was later used as the seat of government for several years until it was moved to the Golden Jubilee House which is also known as Flagstaff House.

The women were later taken to Asomdwee Park where former President, Late John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was laid to rest. The group made a final stop at the Black Star Square, popularly known as Independence Square. It was fun touring all the huge facilities.

However, in a close up interview with the Honourable Member, Dilley Humu, she said she decided to organize the excursion for the mothers and women in and out of her Electoral Area to put a smile on their face.

She added that, she enjoys putting smile on the face of mothers who have toiled all these years to see their children grow to become useful adults to live meaningful lives to themselves and the society in which they find themselves.

She underscored the important role women play in the socio-economic and political development of our country, Ghana. She said about 70% of the country’s micro trading businesses are largely carried out by women; therefore the importance of women in nation building cannot be overemphasised.

She further stated that, about 30% of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s appointments made so far are represented by woman from various backgrounds in our society. “I really hold women and mothers in high esteem” she remarked. “ Why are most women manhandled by some men in our society? she quizzed.

She was however, optimistic that her foundation will go a long way to help women in the country. She pleaded with all women to support her bid to become the Women Organizer for the Region to champion the course of women.