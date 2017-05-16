Government urged to institute special awards for women

Accra, May 16, GNA – The Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, the Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel, has called on the Government to institute special awards for women to boost their morale to aspire to top positions in the public and private sectors.

He said since the number of women at the decision-making levels was minimal they were often not able to make the needed impact.

Rev. Dr Wengam was speaking at the special Women Ministry Day of the Church at East Legon in Accra.

He said the few women who found themselves at such positions were often intimidated in various ways by their male counterparts, therefore making their work difficult.

Rev. Dr Wengam said there was the need for a massive approach to enlighten women on their right to participate in politics.

He said they should be educated so that as mothers they could, in turn, educate their children.

Rev. Mrs Monica Wengam, the President of the Women’s Ministry, appealed to women to help protect the environment and water bodies in undertaking their daily activities.

She urged women to aspire to top positions on the political ladder to enable them to be at the forefront of decision-making on issues that affected their lives and their children.

GNA