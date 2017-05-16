Ghanaian midfiedler Enock Kwakwa stars as Falkenberg down leaders Brommapojkarna in Swedish second-tier



Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Kwakwa has earned rave reviews for his sublime display for Falkenberg in their 2-1 win over leaders Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Superettan over the weekend.

The 22-year-old bossed the midfielder as the home coasted to victory at the Falcon Alkoholfri Arena.

Kwakwa had several attempts at goal but was denied by Serbian goalkeeper Budimir JanoÅ¡eviÄ‡.

The Ghanaian youngster has been roundly praised for his work ethics by the Swedish media for his combined effort.

Compatriot Richard Donkor suffered a knock and was replaced at the start of the second half.

Falkenberg are 9th on the league table with nine points from seven games.

