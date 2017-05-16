Ghanaian, Klinsmann Son In US Squad For Fifa U-20 World Cup

A Ghanaian-born and the son of Germany legend and former Germany and United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann are part of the United States squad for the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup which kick-offs in South Korea on Saturday.

Midfielder Derrick Jones, 20, who was born in Bamtama in Kumasi, and goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann have been included in coach Tab Ramos’ 21-man party for the U.S. campaign in Korea 2017. Jones is a new addition to the squad after receiving conformation from FIFA, whilst Klinsmann was part of the US team that won the 2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in March in Costa Rica. Also in the team are Arsenal’s Gedion Zalalem and Tottenham Hotspurs’ Cameron Carter-Vickers, both of whom played in the 2015 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The lanky Jones, who has an untypical Ghanaian name and holds dual citizenship with Ghana and the United States, made his debut for the U.S. Under 20s last October against Germany. He grew up in Ghana’s second city of Kumasi and went to the US in 2011. Although having featured for the U.S at youth level, Jones is still eligible to play for Ghana at senior level.

A player of Philadelphia Union in the MLS (Major League Soccer) – the top division of the US league – Jones is the only player so far to go through the ranks to the top with his club, for whom he signed as a MLS professional contract as a home-grown player last summer.

Klinsmann, who was born in California, won the golden gloves as the best goalkeeper at the 2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship. He will again be relied upon by the U.S. to help the team win the FIFA Under-20 World Cup for the first time.

The USA are in Group F with Ecuador, Saudi arabia and Senegal, and open their tournament next week Monday against Ecuador.