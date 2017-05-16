Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin wary of hosts Gabon threat

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says his side will not underrate hosts Gabon in Wednesday’s second Group A match.

Les Pantheres suffered a 5-1 battering at the hands of Guinea in their opening match and there is the believe they will be no match for the leaders.

The Black Starlets put up a classy performance to demolish Cameroon 4-0 on Sunday.

Despite holding the advantage, Fabin says his side will not be complacent.

”We are not going to relax our game against Gabon simply because they lost to Guinea in the opening match of the competition,” Fabin told CAFOnline.com.

”Rather, we are going to display the same attitude and alertness as we did against Cameroon because Gabon is not going to be a cheap team; and we are not going to underrate them.” .

Fabin also revealed his side can play gritty football and need if need be.

‘Of course, our speed on the ball and technique is our trump card but football is about being pragmatic; we have prepared the players for all kind of eventualities on the field,” he added.

‘Football is not only about winning and we have shown them all kind of possibilities and luckily for us, we lost our last training match in Burkina Faso which was an eye opener to the players.”

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com