Ghana to showcase opportunities on the financial market

Accra, May 15, GNA – As part of the Ghana @ 60 celebrations, Precise Communications Limited would host the maiden annual Ghana Finance Week in October to educate and inform the public about the various financial products that could enhance their lives and businesses.

The Finance Week would be a festival of live events showcasing and celebrating the best of finance on the market.

This is to spur financial inclusion, while providing networking, social, learning and business opportunities.

The week aims, among other things, to also create a platform for financial services providers and regulators to promote their products and services, while bridging the financial inclusion gap among business people.

A release issued by Mr Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Chief Executive Officer of Precise Communications Limited, said on Monday, said the event would also promote excellence and innovation within the Finance sector.

‘The week will connect with thousands of people in Ghana, which will be made of students, educators, entrepreneurs, business leaders, employees, non-profit leaders, finance professional, government officials and many others, through a range of signature activities such as Financial Services Expo, Fintech Innovations Demo, Ghana Finance summit, Careers in Finance and Financial Sector Game,’ it said.

Precise Communications Ltd is a service marketing and Communications Company based in Ghana that creates and executes integrated marketing and communication strategies to build brand and consumer relationships that are engaging, measurable and profitable.

It also specialises in events, public relations, brand strategy, advertising and strategic marketing and communication consulting.

