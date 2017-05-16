Ghana International Bank (GHIB) Wins Best Africa International Trade Finance United Kingdom 2017 Award

The Capital Finance International (CFI.co) a leading print journal and online business , economics and Finance reporting organisation based in the United Kingdom has awarded GHIB, the Best Africa International Trade Finance United Kingdom Award for 2017. GHIB came tops after several other Africa Trade Finance providers in the United Kingdom were considered. In arriving at this conclusion the judges remarked as follows:

“Offering African businesses a window to global markets – and a world of opportunity – Ghana International Bank (GHIB) supports and underpins trade flows and cross-border deals. Established in 1959 as the London foothold of newly-independent Ghana, the bank now boasts of representative offices that cover Sub-Saharan Africa from The Gambia to Kenya.

Whilst GHIB maintains a full suite of products and services, the bank historically gravitates towards facilitating international trade and business. GHIB was an early adopter of fintech and maintains a leading edge in order to significantly speed up the processing of trade document flows. The bank has long been recognised and used by the prestigious Ghana Cocoa Board which regulates this crucial economic sector and remains one of the largest sellers of cocoa in the world.

GHIB has over the past few years been a mandated lead arranger in the flagship African soft commodity syndication for Ghana Cocoa Board. It has, in addition, been the disbursement and collection agent for the past 22 years for this deal. The bank has established a spotless track record and reduced the transit and processing time of trade documents from two months to barely three days, streamlining and adding agility to a previously cumbersome set of procedures.

The CFI.co judging panel notes that large corporates with interests in Ghana have beaten a path to GHIB in recognition of the bank’s forward-looking approach, personalised services, and dedication to operational excellence and speed. The judges are delighted to offer Ghana International Bank the 2017 Best Africa International Trade Finance United Kingdom Award”.

Commenting on the Award, Joe Mensah, CEO of GHIB noted that “we are pleased that our contribution to Trade Finance in Africa has been recognised. Offering Trade Finance to African Financial Institutions and Corporates is GHIB’s core mandate which it has effectively delivered over the years. The Bank will continue to apply technology and broaden its suite of products to ensure relevance in its chosen markets”.