Ghana hosts Annual Conference of African Internal Auditors

Accra, May 15, GNA – Ghana is to host the fourth Annual Conference of the African Federation of Institutes of Internal Auditors (AFIIA), the regional body of the Global Institute of Internal Auditors in Africa, to deliberate on risk management and corporate governance.

The four-day conference being held in collaboration with The Institute of Internal Auditors Ghana (IIA-Ghana) will commence on Tuesday May 16, 2017 with the 2017 Board, Chief Executive Officers & CAE Governance Workshop on the theme: ‘Enhancing Governance Effectiveness with Insightful Internal Audit.’

The workshop is designed for internationally acclaimed corporate governance professionals, to afford them an opportunity to share ideas with participants on corporate governance effectiveness, strategies for enhancing oversight responsibility and bridging the gap of understanding between internal auditors, the Board and Management.

The workshop is also meant to further equip the Board, Chief Executive Officers and Audit Committee members to perform their oversight responsibilities effectively.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the African Leaders Academy, Mr Parity Twinomujuni, the Chairman AFIIA, said the conference would be used to boost capacity of professionals on risk management processes, control processes, and governance processes to help the organisations to achieve their goals.

‘One of the major things is to build the capacity and we are building the capacity of the leaders of the Institute, board and Chief Executive Officers as well as the capacity of the individual internal auditors,’ he said.

Mr Twinomujuni said in doing so the conference tried to bring concepts and models that were globally recognised and things that had been done elsewhere to the attention of the internal auditors and how they could be adapted to deal with governance problems.

Besides, the sharing of rich experiences among practitioners, it would also help to change the landscape of governance.

He said challenges confronting the internal auditors include resource wastage, corruption, and the experiences of the internal auditors themselves having the confidence to say no to some practices and be able to report them.

Mr Richard Chambers, President and CEO IIA Global, said the conference would look at what it takes to be a successful internal auditor in the 21st century and focusing on risk in business operations, technology, among others which organisations face.

He said the Global Institute was working to provide members worldwide resources that would allow them to identify where risks were for fraud and corruption, so that they could be reported to the appropriate authorities.

The main conference, which comes off from 17-19 May, 2017 would be opened by the Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye on the theme:

‘Insight to Foresight: The New Imperative for Internal Audit and Governance.’

AFIIA, among others, seeks to create opportunities for networking, sharing of knowledge and expertise among affiliate institutes and members, and to also create relationships with stakeholders and other bodies to improve governance.

Over 500 delegates are attending this year’s conference.

GNA