Ghana forward David Accam named in MLS Team of the Week

Ghana forward David Accam has been named in the Major League Soccer team of the week.

The 26-year-old was included in the team after registering a goal in his side’s 2-1 mauling of Seattle Sounders over the weekend.

Accam together with Chicago Fire teammate Nikolic who was also on target against Seattle Sounders made the team if the week.

The Ghanaian international has so far scored three goals for Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer this season.

