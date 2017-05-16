Gender Minister Tasks Mothers To Seek Regular Health Care

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba is encouraging women particularly mothers to undertake regular medical exercise in order to stay healthy and very productive.

“We entreat all mothers to seek regular health care and children should encourage their mothers in the same direction. Mothers should exercise more and check what they eat,” the sector Minister stated.

She said this in a statement issued on the occasion of the Mother’s Day Celebration under the theme “Stay Healthy, Live Long,” to honour mothers for their hard work and contributions towards the socio-economic development of this country.

Otiko Djaba indicated that the resolution to be good mothers pushes some of women to be engaged in multi tasks as a worker, a nurse, a teacher, a lawyer and a home maker and sometimes defying all odds to make ends meet.

“Thus the contribution of women in all spheres of life: religion, politics, law and development cannot be overestimated. Even though women continue to joggle between reproductive and community roles, they play an immense role in national development through their involvement in the productive sector,” she stated.

The Sector Minister indicated that her outfit joins the whole country to salute mothers whose resilience to raise children have brought the Country this far.

She emphasized that mothers are very special in nation building because of the critical role they play in the lives of their children.

“It’s always said that children are a nations’ asset and this can only be realized when mothers imbibe good values in the children through proper upbringing,” she intimated.

The Gender Minister posited that this responsibility of mothers motivates them to go the extra mile in ensuring that members of their households are well fed, healthy, educated, clothed and sheltered.

According to her, some work under harsh weather conditions, unsafe working environments, and live unhealthy lifestyles all in the interest of the well-being of their families.

She stressed that every good mother is today being admonished to continue with the hard work because there is a strong correlation between women involvement and high social and economic development of every country.

Otiko Djaba indicated that her Ministry is therefore using this year’s Mother’s Day to organize a series of programmes to honour mothers some of whom have contributed immensely thus far.

Mother’s Day is a day set aside to celebrate and honour mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

In Ghana, like in many countries across the world, 14th May, 2017 has been set aside to honour mothers for their contribution to the development of society as well as their sacrifices to nurture children to greater heights.