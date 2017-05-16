‘Gender Balance Worked Against Justice Dotse’

All Judges of the country’s Supreme Court are deemed competent and therefore were qualified to assume the role of a Chief Justice (CJ), private legal practitioner, George Loh pointed out.

He however observed that several factors including gender balance could have worked against Justice Jones Dotse’s nomination as he was tipped as favourite to have succeeded the outgoing CJ, Justice Georgina Theodoria Wood.

“There are various possible issues that might have gone into the appointment of the new CJ and I will not run from the gender. We have the President, the Vice President and the Speaker of Parliament and it is important to balance it with a female”

According to Mr. George Loh, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) former Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, the appointment of Justice Sophia Akuffo as incoming Justice is good a thing as she comes to the job as a celebrated member of the bench.

He stated that issues of her family connection with the President raised are all legitimate concerns that must be subjected to debate in order to ensure that she is not seen as being part of a ‘family and friend’ government.

“She comes on the job as a celebrated jurist. She has international experience and all that….. so nobody can sit here and say she does not qualify” he stated during last Saturday’s on Joy FM’s news analysis programme Newsfile.

“People were talking about Justice Anim Yeboah. I got certain enclave that he could have got it but because of the recent FIFA appointment maybe he would want to take that on for now”, he added.