Garden City Special school cries for support

Kumasi, May 16, GNA – The Headmistress of Garden City Special School in Kumasi, Mrs. Rosaline Adjepong, has appealed for support to expand its infrastructure to cope with the increasing student population.

The number of children with special training needs seeking admission, has kept rising, putting tremendous pressure on the existing facilities.

She pointed to inadequate classrooms, hostel facilities and residential accommodation for both the teachers and supervisors.

Making the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, Mrs. Adjepong, said many parents continued coming to the school every day to look for admission for their children with disabilities.

She said the lack of space combined with limited training facilities was making it difficult to enroll many of them.

The school has been providing pre-technical and vocational training for children with special needs.

It now has a population of about 169 pupils and they are being trained in leather and wood works, home economics, batik tie and dye, envelope-making and other trades to enable them to become economically-self-supporting.

Mrs. Adjepong said the school should be assisted to take in about 400 children, alongside the provision of adequate teaching and learning materials, workshops and laboratories.

Their other headache is with the small size of the feeding grant – pegged at GH?3.30 per student a day.

Garden City Special School is the only government assisted special school in the middle sector of the country and has been admitting children from the Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo, Eastern and Western Regions.

Mrs. Adjepong highlighted the need to scale up public education on the fundamental human rights of children with disabilities, especially, that of their education and training.

