DJ Switch Wins

TV3‘s award-winning and foremost children’s reality show, Talented Kids, came to an end last weekend with jaw-dropping performances from the eight finalists.

The finale which took place on Sunday, May 7 at the National Theatre saw dynamic and electrifying wonder kid, Erica Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, emerge ultimate winner of the show.

She walked away with GH¢10,000 cash prize and a GH¢6,000 educational fund with other packages from the sponsors.

“This was the first time a talent in disk jockeying was discovered, granted audience among other contestants and we have no regrets for the inclusion,” the organisers remarked.

The nine-year-old DJ turned it up with her consistency on the turntable over the three months period of the competition.

Naquel Melodians from the Garden City Kumasi, who were known throughout the competition for their prowess in singing, especially in the highlife genre, were nothing but exceptional.

Their command over the microphone earned them the second place and for that, they went away with GH¢8,000 cash prize and other packages.

Visually-challenged Christian Morgan got the audience on their feet singing and jamming along his performance and, indeed, he proved that disability is not inability.

Affectionately called ‘Time No Dey’, the Cape Coast School for the Blind pupil had time to also perform with his favourite musician and mentor, Kofi Kinaata. He won the third position and received GH¢6,000, as well as other packages from the sponsors.

Soul-soothing singer, Efua Praba, put up a sizzling show with so much charisma that enabled the audience to easily identify with the song. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it to the limited three spots.

She came fourth and also took away GH¢4,000 and other packages.

All the finalists received packages from the sponsors.

Kofi Kinaata, MzVee and Samini also performed to the delight of the audience.

By Solomon Ofori