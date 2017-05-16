Curfew hours on Bankprugu

Accra, May 16, GNA – The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Derry, has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council, and by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours on the Bunkprugu Township from 8:00 pm to 6:00am, effective Tuesday 16th, 2017.

A release from the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: ‘Government continues to urge chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, and use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.’

There was, meanwhile, a total ban on all persons in the Bankprugu Township and surrounding areas from carrying any weapons.

Any person found with weapons would be arrested and prosecuted, the release said.

GNA