Cocktails & Dresses 2017 Takes Africa to the World! Glitz & Glamour at the Innovation Edition

Ade Bakare, Frank Osodi, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Babajide Ipaye and JJ Omojuwa at “The Innovation Edition” of Cocktails & Dresses 2017

The 3rd edition of Africa’s largest fashion industry event, Cocktails and Dresses 2017 has proven to be the Greatest Retail Experience in Africa. By 12 noon on Sunday May 7th, 2017; fashion enthusiasts, special guests, celebrities, local & international press arrived at the Grand Ballroom of the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos for a full day of shopping, dining, wining whilst discovering and networking with individuals in different industries who are changing the African narrative and shaping the African fashion world.

Cocktails & Dresses 2017 took African fashion to the world by exposing the creativity and innovation of designers/manufacturers across Africa to the global scene both in attendance and via the media.

The Innovation edition was hosted by Beat FM’s OAP Maria Okan while Bassey of Big Brother Nigeria and K’Ola of MTV Base were the black carpet hosts. The event had beautiful, creative, vibrant and unique African-inspired designs dominating through the eclectic black carpet to the display at exhibition booths of dresses, shoes and accessories designers.

The powerful Made in Africa panel session which was moderated by Journalist & Political commentator Extraordinaire Japheth Omojuwa had distinguished personalities positively impacting the continent like Mrs. Tara Fela Durotoye- Founder House of Tara, Mr. Frank Osodi- CEO House of Bunor Creazioni, Mr. Ade Bakare- Veteran Couture Designer, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo- COO Tony Elumelu Foundation and Mr. Babajide Ipaye- CEO OF Keexs.

Guests were entertained with beautiful body painting plus live painting by Yoaana, contests with items from Amarula and Makioba plus one of a kind live auction of timeless and sophisticated pieces from talented designers. While dining on yummy treats by Intercontinental Hotel, Delicious Designs, Café Jade, Moxys and Infusion Cakes & Café.

Nigerian songstress Imanse gave an eccentric and bold musical performance and the event was brought to a close by multi-lingual singer & songwriter Nyarhythm.

Cocktails & Dresses 2017 had partners on board- Amarula, Red Bull, Elite Concierge, House of Tara, Print Panda, YD Agency, Studio 24, Style Squad, Inspirational Images and Atlantic Resorts; who revamped the event space.

The Founder & CEO of Dressmeoutlet.com, Olatorera Oniru said the massive turnout at the May Edition of Cocktails & Dresses 2017 is a driving force to why she is relentless on magnifying the African fashion industry. “This semi-annual movement established to innovate, create, entertain and magnify the massive made in Africa potentials. Our foremost goal is to continuously grow, innovate and multiply every strategic number of significance. From over 500 attendees at the very first event to thousands at subsequent events. Cocktails & Dresses is more than just sales & exhibition. It encourages more greatness to emerge from our continent”.

So browse through some selected pictures from the May Edition of Cocktails & Dresses 2017, and mark your calendars for the Entertainment Edition scheduled for December 2017.