Chelsea winger Christian Atsu to join Newcastle United in permanent £6m deal

Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Ghana winger Christian Atsu for £6.5 million.

Atsu will put pen to paper on a four-year contract as Newcastle make preparations for life back in the Premier League.

Head coach Rafa Benitez has never hidden his desire to have Atsu after the former FC Porto ace played a huge role in the Magpies qualification to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has spent the season on loan at St James’ Park and scored five times in 31 games as Newcastle lifted the Championship title to restore their premiership status.

He finished the season as Newcaste’s joint fourth top scorer behind only Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie and Ayoze Perez. He netted more league goals (5) than £15m Aleksandar Mitrovic (4)

Atsu will leave Chelsea without making a single senior appearance for the west London side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com