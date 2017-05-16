Chelsea manager Conte targets record 30th Premier League win

London, May 16, (GNA/dpa) – Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has challenged his side to complete a near-perfect season with a record-breaking 30th Premier League victory.

Having already clinched the league title on Friday, the Italian fielded a much-changed team on Monday and beat Watford 4-3 to go 10 points clear at the top.

Victory over Sunderland in their final match on Sunday would give them a record 30th win from 38 matches this season and Conte said the target would focus the team.

“We conceded three goals but we scored four and created many chances,” he said.

“The most important thing was we won. Now we have the target to win 30 games.

The most important thing is to win the league. Then if we have the possibility to improve these records, we must try. We can reach this target. The players and I want to reach this target.”

Chelsea are aiming to better their own mark of 29 victories in one season from the 2004-05 and 2005-06 campaigns.

Conte made several changes to his side against Watford, with club captain John Terry, who will leave the club at the season, starting and scoring.

“It’s a big night because we won the title,” he said. “I made a decision to make nine changes and give the chance to start a lot of young players. I must be pleased because the answer was very good.

“I must be pleased because I made the decision to change a lot of players and give the opportunity to our young players to start this game.

“It was an important game because it’s the first game we are champions.”

