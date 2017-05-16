Chaos!…..Anti-John Mahama Press Conference Halted

Misunderstanding broke at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra on Monday 15 May among some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the disruption of a press conference organised by a youth group called Action Movement.

The group, addressing the press, blamed former President John Dramani Mahama for the party’s defeat in the 2016 polls and urged him not to harbour the idea of contesting the NDC flagbearship race for the 2020 polls.

Before spokesperson for the group, Kodzo Hamenya Keglo, finished his warning to the former president against contesting in 2020, an NDC supporter in anger ordered the speaker to quit the accusations, leading to scuffles between the two parties.

The group said: “JM’s ‘dead goat syndrome’ during 2012 to 2016 is still there and it’s obvious that JM loves his cronies than the grassroots and is still behaving like a dead goat. If JM is still defending his appointees who hurt our grassroots badly, then JM has no pity for the grassroots.

“JM should do what is honourable. He is causing our party great harm by just saying that he has taken responsibility for our loss. JM should stop the silent torture on our electorate and say exactly what he has taken responsibility for.

“Who has failed him? Who did not do his/her work well? Where should money go and did not go? Which of his appointees failed him? Why were the women organisers not resourced? Why did JM not call Valerie Sawyer to order when he heard that she was campaigning against the NDC candidate in Klottey Korle? Whose idea was it to rather resource friends and ladies for Mahama to the detriment of our executives? These are the question we are asking.

“If JM does not come out immediately for what he has taken responsibility for, then it won’t be morally right for him to organise himself as a candidate for the party. JM must not dare 2020 if he doesn’t clear the air for what he has taken responsibility for.”