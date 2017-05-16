CDH Supports SWAG with GH¢ 30,000

Accra, May 16, GNA – CDH Financial Holdings is supporting the 42nd MTN-SWAG Award Night with GH¢ 30,000, scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Banquet Hall, State House, Accra.

The gesture is to help the Association in the organization of the prestigious event, that has been consistent n the sporting calendar for the past 41 years.

Mr. Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodie, Group Chief Executive Officer of CDH Financial Holdings said, his outfit’s decision to support the event is the long-standing credibility.

‘This is not like the other awards where people pay to be recognized. We have a team sports journalists who follow the various sporting disciplines and have selected a list sports men and women to be recognized.

‘This the level of credibility that comes with SWAG Awards hence our decision to support the event. We supported them last years and this is the second year.

‘I am very certain we shall continue to support them in subsequent years since it is also part of our contribution to the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.’ He stated.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah President of SWAG, expressed appreciation to the company for their support.

He said, he was looking forward to have a longer relationship with CDH Financial Holdings.

Mr. Yeboah called on sports men and women to considered investing for the future returns saying, the financial plight of most sport personalities should serve as enough lesson for them to invest in the future.

