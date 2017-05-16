CDH Financial Holdings Supports 42nd Edition Of SWAG Awards

CDH Financial Holdings has presented a cheque for 30,000ghc towards the 42nd Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Gala Nite Scheduled for the State House on Saturday May 27, 2017.

Mr. Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodie Group Chief Executive Officer of CDH Financial Holdings said his company decided to support the SWAG due to its credibility and neutrality in recognizing and rewarding the nation’s outstanding sportsmen and women.

“The level of credibility that comes with the SWAG awards has enabled us to make our contribute in rewarding the nation’s sports personalities” he said.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, president of swag expressed appreciation to CDH for their support, noting that sports men and women would consider investing for the future, recommending CDH Financial Holding as the best choice.

He said the financial plight of most sports people should serve as a warning to the present generation who can choose CDH Financial Holding.