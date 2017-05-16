Bajfreight Junior Tennis League 4th round games ends

The fourth round matches of the ongoing Bajfreight Tema Junior Tennis League ended this weekend at the GHACEM Tennis Club house with the exhibition of rare tennis by juvenile players from Ashaiman, Sakumono and Tema.

The enthusiastic players participated in round-robin competitions in under-16, u-14, u-12, u-10 and u-8 for both boys and girls.

Sakumono’s Samuel Nyamekye became the toast of spectators after defeating Aaron Asante in a single set 6-4 in the boy’s 16 and under division.

Nyamekye proved too strong for his opponent with powerful serves and good ground strokes throughout the match as opponent, Aaron struggled to find answers to his skillful display.

Another exciting game was the boys’ 14 and under as Michael Dosoo beat his doubles partner Kenneth Adzokatse 6-4.

ITF/CAT West and Central Africa Championship gold medalist Amos Asante also won the Boys under 12 event ousting Vincent Dzatagbo 5-3.

In the ladies categories Pricilla Dosoo came first in the girl’s 16 and under. Michelin Wormegah won in the girl’s 14 and under. Yayra Komashie, Anna Garuba and Doris Adzokatse won the girl’s 12, 10 and 8 respectively.