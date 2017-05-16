Asuming fails to get assembly’s endorsement

Kuntanase (Ash) May 15, GNA – Mr. Joseph Kwasi Asuming, who has been nominated as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosomtwe, has failed to get the endorsement of the district assembly.

The 50-member assembly was split equally – 25 of them voting yes for him and 25 others, dissenting.

This was at an election held at Kuntanse and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

It was witness by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, and some officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bekwai, New Edubiase, Fomena and Bosomtwe Constituencies.

Mr. Asuming has been the Presiding Member of the assembly since year 2001. A lawyer by profession, he is a Chief Tax Collector of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The assembly would convene within 10 days to attempt to break the deadlock and the Regional Minister appealed to the members to overcome the division and give him the nod.

GNA

By Isaac Owusu, GNA