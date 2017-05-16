Asante Kotoko sign Berekum Chelsea youngster Collins Ameyaw on three-year deal

Asante Kotoko have snapped young midfielder Collins Ameyaw from Berekum Chelsea on a three-year deal, the club have confirmed.

The deal was signed late Monday evening at the club secretariat.

Ameyaw is a product of Berekum Chelsea’s Youth side can operate on both flanks.

“I feel blessed to be here” he said. “I’m a young player walking into a big club. Not all players like me have had such a chance. I’m happy about it. I hope to make the most out of it,” he told the club’s website in an interview.

“It’s quite strange looking at the performance of the club.

“It’s not deserving of the club. Things will change. We need the time and patience. I’ve not played with any of the players here apart from Abass Mohammed.

”It will take a bit of time for me to get to know the play pattern of my colleagues but it will surely come.”

