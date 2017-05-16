Appiah finally unveiled as Black Stars Coach

Accra, May 16, GNA – Coach James Kwesi Appiah was finally unveiled as the Black Stars Head Coach today at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) secretariat in Accra.

Appiah, who has been contracted for a two-year period, which is renewable, is also assigned to head the Local Black stars team.

At the unveiling ceremony, the Vice President of the GFA George Afriyie confirmed that, former Ghanaian international footballer Ibrahim Tanko would be the first assistant coach, whilst Maxwell Konadu, who has been the assistant of the team since 2012 has been demoted to second assistant coach.

According to Afriyie, the changes were done in consultation with Appiah and members of the Black Stars management team.

The Vice President said Appiah’s reappointment did not come on a silver platter and that the former exhibited a high level of knowledge of the Ghanaian system and proved that he can handle the team during his interview.

According to Afriyie, the coach has been tasked to qualify Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and win the title, which has eluded Ghana for the past 32 years.

He added that, the coach should build a formidable Black Stars and the local team and also do his best to qualify Ghana to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Qualifying the team to the World Cup appears a herculean task following the five points difference between Ghana and group leaders Egypt.

It is on record that Appiah is the only Ghanaian coach to qualify the country to the World Cup, which he accomplished in 2014.

Appiah on his part, called on Ghanaians to give him their unflinching support to succeed, adding that, ‘I will build a strong team with quality players who merit a call-up to the squad”.

‘I believe in consistency in team building and it should start from the youth level, adding that, he would beef up the squad with local black players who are doing extremely well, to motivate and encourage other players.

‘I would give all deserving players the opportunity to exhibit their skills at the senior level.

The technical team of the Black Stars, which has also been reconstituted include Chris Adomako, team manager, former skipper of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah as the Technical coordinator, Michael Otchere as the Video analyst, former black stars goalkeeper Richard Kingston as goalkeepers trainer and Ismail Hamidu as the equipment officer.

GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA