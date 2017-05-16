Alleged sympathizers of President’s Nominee assault assembly members

Berekum (B/A), May 15, GNA – An assembly meeting to confirm the President’s Nominee, Mr Kofi Adjei, as the Berekum Municipal Chief Executive, nearly turned bloody last Friday, when assembly members rejected the nominee.

The timely intervention of a contingent of police and military personnel saved the members, some of whom were brutally assaulted by alleged sympathizers of the President’s Nominee.

The irate supporters, who had thronged the Berekum District Assembly hall, venue for the event, in their numbers assaulted assembly members after they had failed to endorse the President’s Nominee.

Witnesses claim the alleged supporters, who chanted war songs, could not comprehend why the assembly members would reject the President’s Nominee.

Mr Adjei, a businessman, during the confirmation process could not secure the two third votes of the 64-mermber-Assembly, in an election, conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission.

He obtained only 35 votes and there were some rejected ballot papers as well.

The assembly, however, elected Mr Yaw Ansu, a tutor at the Jinijini Senior High School, as the new Presiding Member.

Mr Ansu was elected by a popular acclamation, but for his confirmation, he also polled 53 out of the 63 valid votes cast.

Mr Ansu condemned the alleged attack on some of the assembly members and appealed to members to bury their differences and ensure that a united front holds in the assembly.

GNA

By Daniel A Ashietey, GNA