Akua Donkor cautioned to behave in court

Accra May 16, GNA – Madam Akua Donkor, leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) was on Tuesday cautioned by an Accra Circuit Court not to be provoked by the cross examination of defence counsel in robbery case before it.

The court said that Madam Donkor could be provoked by some questions and responses but that should not influence her to misbehave in court.

The trial judge, Mr Aboagye Tandoh said even the court had to tolerate the responses.

‘Once you have finished speaking, you have to observe the proceedings,” the court said.

The GFP flag bearer grumbled during cross examination of Detective Jonas Gebe over monies allegedly retrieved from the accused persons.

According to Madam Donkor she was disputing the monies allegedly retrieved by the Police from the accused persons.

The accused persons are Yakubu Yusif, trader and Central Regional Chairman of the GFP; Banabas Kayase, her driver and secretary of the party; Opoku Agyemang, trader and Abdul Razak Shaibu, a member of a GPRTU taskforce.

Two others, Joe and Nuamah aka Lion, are currently on the run. The accused persons are on remand.

Continuing with his evidence, Detective Sergeant Gebe told the court that the Police retrieved 4,900 dollars which were in 100 denominations and the Police took serial numbers of those monies.

Sergeant Gebe said the money was found on Shaibu together with other military camouflage uniforms, SSNIT and DVLA documents belonging to Madam Donkor.

The prosecution witness said the Police also issued to the Madam Donkor a Medical form to seek medical attention because she was brutally assaulted by the robbers.

According to him, Madam Akua Donkor after seeking medical attention, returned the medical form to the Police.

Answering questions under cross-examination by Mr Vincent Aikins counsel for Agyemang and Shaibu, Sergeant Gebe said just after the matter was referred to him to investigate, he and three other police officers went to the crime scene.

According to Sergeant Gebe, it was at the crime scene that he got to know that Kayase made a call to Agyemang and obtained their whereabouts.

The witness explained that the said phone call was made at about 1:30 am and robbery took place at about 3:00am and 3:30 am.

According to the witness the said call was also put on ‘speaker’ but Madam Donkor did not know that she was going to be robbed by the accused persons.

He said the Police went to the house of Agyemang in Taifa Accra to search his room.

Sgt Gebe said there were three people in complainant’s vehicle when the incident occurred.

On December 30, last year the accused persons attacked and robbed Madam Donkor at gun point of her 30,000 dollars whiles she was on her way to the Kotoka International Airport to catch a light to Holland.

