Agyapong fails to receive the nod of Sefwi-Wiawso assembly

Sefwi-Wiawso (W/R) May 16, GNA – Mr. Louis Owusu Agyapong, the man nominated as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sefwi-Wiawso, has failed to receive the endorsement of the Municipal Assembly.

Twenty-two (22) members of the assembly voted yes for him, with 16 others, saying no.

This was at an election held at Sefwi-Wiawso and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The assembly would be meeting again within 10 days to determine his fate.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Western Regional Minister, asked the assembly members to overcome division and unite their efforts to bring development to people in the municipality.

He said the progress of the area should be put ahead of any other interest or consideration.

Relatedly, the Juaboso District Assembly has unanimously approved the nomination of Madam Martha Kwayie Manu as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

This was at an emergency meeting held at Juaboso and witnessed by Dr. Afriyie and other officers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).