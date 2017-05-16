AGI Construction Sector Executives call on Minister, CEO

Accra, May 15, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Construction Sector Executives have called on the Minister of Business Development Mr Mohammed Awal and the Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority Mr. Agyenim Boateng Adjei.

The visits were part of the stakeholder engagements by the contractors as they seek to advance the cause of their sector.

The Chairman of the AGI Construction Sector Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah, who led the team, said a number of challenges were confronting and inhibiting the success of the industry.

They included improper regulation of the sector, delayed payments and the general unfriendly business climate.

Mr Dogbegah told the Business Development Minister that there were many contractors in Ghana with the potential to provide jobs to the teaming youth.

He, however, said that the great potential could only be realised if efforts were made to address the challenges that confronted the industry.

He, therefore, called for a joint cabinet memo by all ministries that has stake in the construction industry for the creation of the Construction Development Authority.

He also called for a Delayed Payment Act, a skills development programme for the industry as well as a retooling of the Factories and Shops Inspectorate to make it more effective.

He said the Construction Sector had developed a strategy document and required government buy-in to actualise it.

The Minister on his part commended them for being proactive and pledged to champion their cause.

He said government was already working to address the skills challenge, adding that it formed part of the broader policy to support small and medium scale enterprises.

When they called on the Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority, the Executives of the AGI Construction Sector called for a review of the tendering system which they said was cumbersome and burdensome.

They also called for clarity on pricing used in determining the cost of projects.

The PPA Boss told the contractors of reforms taking place within the public procurement system as part of the e-Governance project.

He said public procurement will go electronic, which will make the system more effective.

He commended the Contractors and supported the idea of a continuous engagement.

The Construction Sector is made up of construction firms under the umbrella of the Association of Ghana Industries. It was previously known as the Metals, Building and Construction Products.

GNA