Africa To The World! American Singer Nicki Minaj Shares Skales’ New Feature On Instagram

American rap icon and pop singer Nicki Minaj recently gave props to Nigeria in an Instagram post that has garnered over a million views and over 2000 ecstatic comments in less than 24 hours from fans across the world.

Nicki posted to her over 80 million followers; the music video to American electronic music group Major Lazer’s latest smash hit ‘Run Up Afrobash Remix’ featuring herself, another American music star PartyNextDoor alongside Nigerian superstars Skales, Yung L and Chopstix.

Accompanied by a short caption that reads “RunUp Afrosmash Remix @majorlazer @diplo @yunglmrmarley @youngskales @dchopstix”, the video shows the end of Yung L’s verse before showing Skales’ full verse as he sings heartily, draped in colourful African attires with several beautiful ladies waving the Nigerian flag and other national flags.

The post has gathered rapid conversation on several social media platforms, with hundreds of comments praising Skales for his dynamic verse which ultimately added an African vibe to the song.

The song has been described as an appetizer for the release of Skales’ widely anticipated sophomore album ‘The Never Say Never Guy’, which is scheduled for release in late May, 2017.