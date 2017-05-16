9,000 packs of fake abortion drugs set to be destroyed

Food and Drugs Authority says it has the greenlight to destroy 90,000 packets of fake abortion drugs imported into the country by family-planning giant DKT International.

Head of the Drug Enforcement Department at the FDA Thomas Amedzro has told Joy News, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has okayed the destruction after concluding investigations.

“We need to write officially to the police for the release of the product so that they can also attend and watch the proper disposal of the product”

On the 16th of January, Joy News revealed how family-planning giant DKT International used thousands of pieces of unregistered abortion drugs to terminate pregnancies in the country.

The drugs Misoprostol and Mifeprostol were part of a shipment of about 90,000 packets brought into the country with the assistance of Nigerian and Swiss drug dealers.

The FDA sanctioned DKT International and the Swiss drug dealer who helped in smuggling the unregistered abortion drugs into the country.

On 23rd January, 2017 the Food and Drugs Authority confirmed payment of a 50,000 cedi fine imposed on the Swiss national.

DKT International Country Director Kevin Hudson was recalled by head quarters in Washington DC following the Joy News expose.

Joy News is learning that the Food and Drugs Authority has completed internal processes for the destruction of the drugs.

FDA Head of the Drug Enforcement Department said management has approved the release of logistics to destroy the fake drugs.

He pointed out that the family planning giant has paid for the cost of destruction of the fake abortion drugs.