Yale Club of Ghana hosts Changemakers’ Forum

The Yale Club of Ghana, an association of Yale alumni, affiliates and friends in Ghana, will be joining thousands globally, to participate in the annual Yale Day of Service, on Saturday, May 13.

This special day is a chance for alumni around the world to come together on one day to celebrate Yale University’s strong and unparalleled tradition of service and giving back.

On this day, alumni, their families and friends work side by side on specific projects to improve their community in diverse ways.

This year, the Yale Club of Ghana is hosting a Changemakers’ Forum: a half day of career panels focusing on Finance; Law & Public Service; Business & Industry; Technology; and Health & Sciences.

Alumni and guests who will be speaking include Kwame Pianim, Hon Kwesi Botchwey, Professor EVO Dankwa, Professor H Kwasi Prempeh, Kweku Awotwi, Joe Mensah, Phillip Sowah, Dr Regina Appiah-Opong, and Katy Addy.

Up to 200 individuals from approximately 10 secondary and tertiary institutions, as well as young professionals, will have the opportunity to sit in on intimate panels with sector experts.

The goal is to broaden the perspective of participants regarding opportunities within their areas of interest; inspire them to become agents of change; and cast light on pathways to success, as well as potential hurdles to overcome.

The Changemakers’ Forum commences at 9 am at the University of Ghana SRC Union Building, adjacent to the Central Cafeteria.

Attendees are to register at www.yaleclubghana.com.

The general public, especially our future leaders and Changemakers , are encouraged to join us as we come together to invest in the human resource capital of our dear nation Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com