Weija-Gbawe MP Celebrates Mother’s Day In A Grand Style

Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency and Deputy Minister for Health has joined hands with constituency executives and party members to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day in a grand style.

On Sunday May 14, 2017, the MP visited some Pentecostal churches in New-Weija Electoral Area to worship and also celebrate the Mother’s Day with mothers and women.

Among the Pentecostal Churches visited were; the SCC-Azumah Top Assembly, the Ayigbetown City Light Assembly and the Ayigbetown Central Assembly of the Church of Pentecost.

Mother’s Day, is an annual event celebrated by all across the world. It is a worldwide occasion where people express their appreciation and love to their biological, adopted or foster mother for the immense love and care shown to them.

The indefatigable Member of Parliament who doubles as Deputy Minister for Health was accompanied by the all time, hardworking, Mr. Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, the first vice chairman and campaign manager for the 2016 general elections in Weija-Gbawe Constituency.

Among several others in attendance were Hon. Oduro Ampaw, the Assembly Man for the Electoral Area, Martin Opambour, the Electoral Area Coordinator, Ms. Serwaa Boateng, the women organizer, Ms. Doris Abronye, the deputy women organizer, Hon. Adu Boahene, an appointee and the constituency organizer. Also were Ms. Alice Ofori Atta and Mrs. Comfort Amofah, all members of the 2016 campaign team.

The Member of Parliament, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah who is also a mother of three did not want to be left out of the celebration, therefore she mobilized a team made of gallant men and women of the Party to celebrate the event with Mothers and women in church to show her appreciation towards them for their achievements, efforts and service rendered to humanity.

However, the Member of Parliament when granted the floor, took the centre stage and wished all women of her constituency, a happy mother’s day. She underscored the importance of mothers in the home as well the immense role they play in nation building. She stated further that, women play immense roles towards the socio-economic development of our country. As usual of her, she charged all mothers not to give up on their children in the course of their upbringing.

She wished all women in her constituency, a very prosperous and fruitful happy Mothers’ Day on behalf of his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the first lady of the land, Her Excellency Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

At the SCC Top Assembly of the Church of Pentecost, elder Amankwa Darko was full of praise for the illustrious Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Health, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah for celebrating the mother’s day with all women in the constituency.

The elder who could not hide his joy called all constituents to support the MP to enable her run the seat for three consecutive terms. He described the MP as one out of many politicians who honours promise.