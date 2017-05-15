WAFA impress again, Kotoko in crisis and Hearts of Oak in monstrous form

Two goals from Prince Obeng Ampem ensured WAFA beat Inter Allies for the first time at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

The Soccer Academicians were winless against Inter Allies at home ever since they returned to the Premier League with all the duels ending in a stalemate.

Having suffered a setback last week in their quest for a historic league title, WAFA made amends with a dominant display against Inter Allies. Young attacker Prince Obeng Ampem gave the home side an early lead in the 4th minute and added a second in the 2d half.

The Sogakope club finish the first round of the league as table toppers with 2 points advantage over 2nd placed Aduana Stars who drew away from home at Bechem United with Zakaria Mumuni cancelling out an Eric Owusu opener.

The big winners of the week is the resurgent Hearts Of Oaks. The Phobia Boys continued with their fine form and thrashed Liberty Professionals by three unanswered goals. Thomas Abbey who surprisingly didn’t make the recently released home based Black stars list scored a brace. Between Abbey’s 2 goals was a 81st minute header by Cosmos Dauda.

Hearts are now on 26 points, 6 below leaders WAFA.

Asante Kotoko made it 8 games without a win with a barren draw at home to Team Youth. The Porcupine warriors will be happy with the first round break as it will afford newly appointed coach Steve Pollack the time to work on the team for a better 2nd round.

At the Nduom Stadium, Elmina Sharks were victors in the Central Regional derby against Ebusua Dwarfs. Joseph Dabitora exquisitely tapped in a Benjamin Tweneboah cross in the 68th minute to give the region’s bragging right to the Sharks.

Ashanti Gold recorded their 3rd win of the season, against defending Champions Wa All stars. The win did move them from the base of the league log but not the relegation zone. Shafiu Mumuni headed home the only goal in the 31st minute.

Medeama SC defeated Bolga Allstars 2-1 to leave them bottom of the log. Latif Salifu and Bernard Ofori scored for the away side and Ibrahim Gayisu got Bolga Allstars’ consolation.

Another club in the relegation zone, Great Olympics secured a vital away point in Berekum, drawing goalless against Berekum Chelsea.

GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK 15 RESULTS

Bechem United [1 – 1] Aduana Stars

31′ Eric Owusu

55′ [1 – 1] Zakaria Mumuni

Asante Kotoko [0 – 0] Team Youth

Liberty Professionals [0 – 3] Hearts Of Oaks

41′ [0 – 1] Thomas Abbey

81′ [0 – 2] Cosmos Dauda

90′ [0 – 3] Thomas Abbey

Ashanti Gold [1 – 0] Wa Allstars

31′ Shafiu Mumuni

Elmina Sharks [1 – 0] Ebusua Dwarfs

68′ Joseph Dabitora

Berekum Chelsea [0 – 0] Great Olympics

Bolga Allstars [1 – 2] Medeama SC

51′ [0 – 1] Latif Salifu

60′ [0 – 2] Bernard Ofori

62′ [1 – 2] Ibrahim Gayisu

WAFA [2 – 0] Inter Allies

4′ [1 – 0] Prince Obeng Ampem

54′ [2 – 0] Prince Obeng Ampem

TOP SCORERS CHART @Week_15

Nicholas Gyan (Ebusua Dwarfs ) – 8

Thomas Abbey ( Hearts Of Oaks ) – 7

Ahmed Toure ( Bechem United ) – 6

Samuel Sarfo ( Liberty Professionals ) – 6

Stephen Sarfo ( Berekum Chelsea ) – 6

Abel Manomey ( Great Olympics) – 5

Daniel Lomotey ( WAFA ) – 5

Joseph Paintsil (Tema Youths) – 5

By Akromah Hawk

