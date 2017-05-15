Vodafone’s GH¢200,000 sponsorship of golf tournament

Kumasi, May 15, GNA – Vodafone Ghana, a telecommunication company, has announced a GH¢200,000.00 sponsorship package for this year’s Otumfuo’s Golf Tournament to be held in Kumasi.

The event would come off from May 24 – 27, at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

Dr. Kobina Quansah, the Board Chairman, made this known, when he led a delegation of the company to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his Manhyia Palace.

They were there to congratulate and express warm wishes to the King on his 67th birthday.

That also provided the opportunity to formally introduce to him the new Chief Executive Officer, Madam Yolanda Cuba, who used the occasion to underline the determination of Vodafone to help Ghana keep pace with the fast global evolution of information and communication technology (ICT).

They were eager to lead the nation’s digital revolution, carrying everybody including people with speech and hearing difficulties along.

She said such people with disability should also experience the full benefit of digitization.

Madam Cuba spoke of the launch ‘Vodafone Super Care’ initiative, a dedicated customer service line for hearing impaired persons across the country.

The service provides data and short message service (SMS) packages where the deaf and dumb requests for video calls and texts from customer service personnel to be assisted through the sign language.

She also hinted of the ‘Instant Schools Activation’ initiative – a digital educational platform, where students could have extra classes for free and said in the Ashanti Region, this would be started with two schools – KNUST primary and Martyrs of Uganda.

Madam Cuba applauded the Asantehene for his contribution to business, education and sports development.

Oheneba Akwasi Abayie, the Akomforehene, on behalf of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, thanked Vodafone for the gesture and welcomed the steps taken to make sure that those with speech and hearing impairment were not left behind by globalization.

By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA