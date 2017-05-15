Uphold values associated with Ramadan, Chief Imam urges youth

Wa, May 15, GNA – Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam of Ghana, has appealed to all Muslims to uphold values associated with the sanctified period of Ramadan.

‘Among these values are discipline, peace, tolerance, love unity, forgiveness and reconciliation’, the National Chief Imam said

He urged Muslims to use the period to relationships with members of other religions and to consolidate their contribution to national harmony and development.

Dr Sharubutu said this in a speech read on his behalf by Alhaji Awaisu Bio, National Executive Secretary of the Office of the National Chief Imam at the 23rd Annual Ramadan Conference of the Sunni Muslims held in Wa on Saturday.

‘The conference was held under the theme: Religious tolerance, a means to national development’.

The National Chief Imam said sharing is a fundamental feature of Ramadan which was to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.

He called on the privileged to share with the less privileged, saying: ‘Share the little you have to get a great reward from the Lord’.

Dr Sharubutu commended government for the novelty in the creation of the Ministry of Zongo Development and Inner Cities and the Zongo Development Fund under the Ministry to help ensure equity in national development agenda.

The National Chief Imam also supported government’s fight against illegal mining (galamsey) and urged all irrespective of their religious affiliations, to join the newly launched campaign against illegal mining operations in the country.

‘The campaign is in line with the collective spirit of patriotism sanctioned by Islam and secularism and all must come on-board for the success of the campaign against the ecological destruction’, he said.

Mr Sulemana Alhassan, Upper West Regional Minister, in his welcoming address, said in spite of the differences in religious faith, people in the region co-exist in peace and harmony.

He called on religious organisations to join forces with government to achieve its vision of transforming the nation and placing it on a path of prosperity and growth.

Mr Alhassan urged Muslims to adopt appropriate strategies to strengthen the already existing cordial relationship between the various religious sects in the country in their quest to satisfy spiritual and physical needs.

He appealed to Muslims scholars and Imams to make conscious efforts to teach their followers the importance of education to national development.

The Ramadan conference offers an opportunity for Sunni Muslims to discuss and decide on the Month, Date and Day for the fasting.

GNA

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA