Two murdered at Taifa-Burkina in fight over woman

Two people have been killed following a misunderstanding over a woman at Taifa-Burkina in Accra Thursday.

The incident happened after two youth groups clashed last night over a woman believed to be in her 20s. The factions lost a member each in the bloody clashes.

Accra Regional Police Commander, Osaberima Oware Asare Pinkro III told Joy News the incident happened when a man named Kwesi Gideon popularly called Rasta engaged a boutique attendant in conversation. The friendly discussion, he said, displeased the other man Yaw Asamoah who upon arriving at the scene confronted Rasta and demanded that the conversation with his girlfriend should cease.

The verbal confrontation turned violent and deadly. Yaw Asamoah is reported to have reached for a bottle and went on the offensive. The Police commander said Rasta rushed home and returned to the community with a gun on his shoulder and a friend who was also carrying a gallon of petrol.

Rasta is reported to have fired warning shots into the air which drew the attention of residents. He further threatened to shoot Yaw Asamoah, a threat which angered some of the residents. There was the escalation of violence. The man carrying a gallon of petrol, got lynched.

Rasta then went into hiding in a neigbouring house after he was pursued by the mob. He then fired another shot through the trap door which killed Yaw Asamoah’s brother. The angry mob burnt his car and was about to lynch him when the police intervened.

Rasta and the woman in question are with the Madina Police station helping with investigations.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected]