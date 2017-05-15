Trade Minister inspires private sector to be involved in economy

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremateng wants managers of the private sector to be more involved in running of the economy and take a keen interest in the growth of the sector.

Placing emphasis on the significant role the private sector stands to play in the government’s quest to transform the economy, Mr. Kyeremateng said the government is determined to lay a strong foundation to encourage more private sector participation.

Speaking Monday, May 15, 2017, at the opening of the maiden edition of the National Policy Summit under the Akufo-Addo administration, the Trade Minister explained: “Every sector, whether social or productive is anchored on the success or otherwise of what the Ministry of Finance does and so if you are going to optimize the benefits from each of these sectors, then the macro environment within which these sectors operate must be sound”.

He encouraged players in the private sector to interrogate the issues relevant to their operational areas which could also serve as a feedback for the government.

“I want the private sector to be able to interrogate issues like the interest rates; how are we going to bring interest rates down to make our industries competitive; I want you to be able to interrogate the issue of inflation…I want you to interrogate the issue of debt management because the level of debt invariably also influences the level of interest rates and it all becomes one vicious cycle,” Mr. Kyeremateng said.

He justified the Policy Summit saying, there is an urgent need for all sectors of the economy to be harmonised.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy