Top NDC executives treated Rawlings unfairly

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings says top party executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) treated former President Jerry John Rawlings unfairly.

She said some people who were never part of the party had managed to get themselves into certain positions and felt that was the end of the world, hurled insults at him.

According to her, people in the party “who obviously had no good upbringing” constantly abused him till “we reached that level where respect for the founder was nil.”

Despite the ill treatment, the 2016 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP) said she never tried to convince him to leave the NDC.

Mr Rawlings’ relationship with the executives especially in the run-up to the December 2016 election became frosty.

He was not actively involved in campaigning for John Mahama and the NDC, which had a poor showing at the polls losing out to opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NDC General Secretary, John Asiedu Nketia said the former President Rawlings was not playing an active role in the party’s 2016 campaign because of old age.

He said the party’s founder has paid his dues to the development of both the NDC and the country hence he deserves some respite.

“We have benefited from the toil of this man so at this age he needs to rest for those he trained to do the work,” the outspoken NDC functionary told Joy News’ Evans Mensah.

Mr Rawlings was last spotted at the NDC’s campaign launch at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in August. He was not present at the September launch of the party’s 2016 manifesto held at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Many political pundits have said the absence of the NDC founder on government platforms affected former President Mahama’s fortunes at the polls.

Mrs Rawlings taking her turn on Personality Profile on Joy FM’s Drive Time programme Thursday, explained that overall, her husband was disappointed.

She disclosed that although her children have their “strong political” leanings, they all supported her in various ways in running her party.

Mrs Rawlings said she was excited there’s a change of government endorsing President Akufo Addo’s government.

The former First Lady who has openly criticised John Mahama’s government was insistent the NDC in the last eight years destroyed Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim