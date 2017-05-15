Talented xylophonist enthrals audience at durbar

Eremon (U/W), May 15, GNA – Miss Agnes Suuribaare, a female xylophonist, stole the hearts of the audience with the display of her unique talent during the installation of Naa Vulkpur Nyuori Tang IV, as chief of Eremon.

Miss Suuribaare, a student of Eremon Senior High School in the Lawra District of the Upper West Region, won the admiration of the audience as she enthralled them with beautiful renditions on the xylophone.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Miss Suuribaares who hail from Sabuli in the Jirapa District, said she came from a family blessed with the talent of playing the xylophone.

‘My father, my siblings and uncle are all xylophonist and we have xylophones in both families’, she said.

‘When I was a kid I use to join my brothers at home to play the xylophones and that is how I became a xylophonist’, she said.

Miss Suuribaare said playing the xylophone was something she loves and felt happy whenever she played the instrument.

She said she would not refuse any opportunity to pursue a career in line with her talent but that decision was in the hands of her parents who were sponsoring her education.

GNA

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA