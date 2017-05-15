Stop the “Destroy To Win” tactics – Stonebwoy tells Ghanaian acts

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has made passionate appeal to Ghanaian artistes to join forces and foster unity in the music industry.

The artiste believes that is the sure way for Ghana to receive more nominations at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

He made the call after he received his second nomination at the BET Awards. The nominees for the 2017 edition were announced Monday.

After winning the award at the 2015 edition, Stonebwoy expressed worry that Ghana received only a nomination in this year’s awards while Nigeria and South Africa have four and three nominations respectively.

The ‘Go Higher’ hit singer will be competing with Wizkid (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Tekno (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa), Mr Eazi (Nigeria), and Babes Wodumo (South Africa) for the award this year.

Reacting to the list in a post on Instagram, shortly after the nominees were announced, he said the nomination is for all Ghanaians. “Thanks For All The Love!! â¤ï¸ This Is For Ghana And Not Just BhimNation…”

Born, Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy wondered what was happening to Ghana. He blamed the incessant ‘pull him down syndrome’ for the dwindling fortunes of Ghanaian artistes.

“South Africa is getting about 3 nominations, Nigeria is getting about 3 nomination,what is happening to Ghana?.Lets support our own and stop the Division. Stop the “Destroy To Win” Tactics. Stop Pitching Heads against each other and lets all represent for Mother Ghana,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)