Stonebwoy nominated for 2017 BET Awards

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been nominated for the 2017 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

This will be the Ghanaian’s second nomination, in the Best International Act: Africa category. He won it at the 2015 edition.

The ‘Go Higher’ hit singer will be competing with Wizkid (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Tekno (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa), Mr Eazi (Nigeria), and Babes Wodumo (South Africa) for the award this year.

Apart from Stonebwoy, Wizkid and Davido have also won the award before. Wizkid jointly won the award with Sarkodie at the 2012 edition while Davido won it in 2014.

Black Coffee from South Africa won the Best International Act: Africa award at last year’s edition.

This year, organisers are introducing the Best International Act: Europe category.

The nominees for that category are Booba, Craig David, Emeli Sande, Giggs, MHD, Stormzy, Wiley and Skepta.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)